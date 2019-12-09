Jharkhand elections: Parties not walking talk on women candidates

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: While parties of all hues pledged 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, in their respective manifestoes for the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly elections, none have come even close to walking the talk by giving enough tickets to women candidates.

The parties, which promised to reserve 33 per cent tickets for women candidates, have failed to put even 17 per cent women on their tickets.While former chief minister Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) could put 11 women in fray, the most of all the contesting parties, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) came a close second, fielding 9 women candidates. The JVM announced nominees for all seats in the 81-member Assembly, the AJSU named candidates for 52.

However, in terms of percentage of women representation, JVM lags AJSU by 3.4%. While the percentage of AJSU’s women candidates stands at 16.9 per cent, the JVM falls marginally behind at 13.5 per cent.

At seven, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded the third most women candidates, while the Congress lags with a paltry 5 per cent. While the BJP is contesting 80 seats, the Congress is in fray in 31. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) fares even worse, with just 6 of its 43 candidates being women.

Political experts said the primary reason why the parties shied away from giving more tickets to women is that they are not taken seriously by voters, unless they are accomplished names in politics or other fields.

“Another reason why women leaders aren’t considered for tickets is that they are not as active in the field as their male counterparts. Most step out of their homes only when they are named candidates,” said a political expert, asking not to be named.

Only women who have established themselves in the field of politics are wooed for tickets by parties, he added.The contesting parties, however, asserted that winability, not gender, is the only criterion when it comes to deciding their poll candidates.

Maoists trigger IED blast, 2 CoBRA personnel hurt

Maoists triggered an IED blast near the Vijaygiri hillock, in the Tamar police station area of Ranchi on Sunday morning. The attack left two personnel of Commando Battalions for Resolute Action, (CoBRA) injured. The security personnel were escorting a polling party when the explosive device was detonated. Police said both the injured personnel are believed to be out of danger. “The CoBRA personnel were sent to escort polling officials on their way back from a booth,” ML Meena, ADG (Operations) and spokesperson for Jharkhand Police, said.

Won’t spare anyone if provoked: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India never provoked any nation, but, if incited, it would not spare anyone. Addressing a poll meeting at Jharia in Jharkhand, he said the measures taken by the Narendra Modi-led government to curb terrorism have cemented India’s reputation as one of the strongest nations in the world. “Our intention is clear. Our policy is clear...Hum duniya ke kisi desh ko chhedenge naihin; lekin jo hum ko chhedega, hum chhodenge nahin (we will never provoke any country, but, if provoked, will not spare anyone),” the Union minister said.