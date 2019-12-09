Home Nation

UP Cabinet gives nod to setting up 218 fast-track courts for rapes, crimes against children

State law minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern over crimes against women.

Published: 09th December 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Amid increasing reports of crime against women in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to set up 218 new fast-track courts, many of them to hear cases of sexual offences against children.

State Law Minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters that of the total, 144 courts will hear cases of rape, while 74 courts will hear cases in which the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been slapped.

At present, the state has 81 fast-track courts to hear cases related to women, Pathak told PTI.

Now, the cases of rape will get transferred to the new fast-track courts, he said.

"The UP Cabinet has decided that 218 fast-track courts will be set up for the hearing of cases of rape and crimes committed on children," he said.

He said 218 posts of additional session judge have been created for the new fast-track courts.

Posts for other court staff will also be created.

He said 60 per cent of the cost will be borne by the Centre and the remaining 40 per cent by the state government.

"An estimated expenditure of Rs 75 lakh will be incurred on each of the new fast-track courts," Pathak said.

As of now, over 42,000 cases of crimes committed against children are pending in courts, while the number of cases of rape and sexual assault pending is more than 25,000.

When asked whether the death of the Unnao rape victim prompted the UP government to take this step, Pathak said, "The setting up of courts was to eventually happen, but we showed extra swiftness and expedited the process.

This has been done seeing the current scenario in the country".

The move by the UP government comes days after a 23-year-old Unnao woman, who was allegedly raped last year, was set ablaze.

She succumbed to the injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday night.

The death led to nationwide outrage, with her family members demanding that the perpetrators be "chased and killed" as in the Hyderabad police encounter with four men accused in a similar case.

Opposition parties accused the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh of failing to provide security to victims of sexual violence.

Five men, including the two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested after she was set ablaze.

One of them was out on bail for the same crime.

Pathak said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern at the cabinet meeting over crime against women.

Several other cases of crime against women have also been reported in the state in recent days.

A teenager was allegedly raped and set ablaze in Sambhal district, days before the Hyderabad case.

She died in hospital.

In Muzaffarnagar district, a 30-year-old woman faced an acid attack by four men for refusing to withdraw a rape complaint.

A man allegedly raped his daughter in Bahraich and in Bijnor another man was accused of raping his niece.

A man was arrested in Pratapgarh for allegedly raping a 14-year-old deaf girl.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brajesh Pathak Yogi Adityanath POCSO Act Rapes Against Children Crimes against children
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp