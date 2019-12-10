200 Indian bikers take the pledge to drive safely

By Express News Service

To make Indian roads safe for bikers, India’s largest motorbiking community, Roaring Power Machines (RPM), hosted The Pledge Meet up campaign at Supertech North Eye in Noida this Sunday.

Around 200 bikers took a pledge for safe riding on the roads. They also promised that they will work towards fostering the acceptance of responsibilities among fellow motorcyclists.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar Vaibhav Krishna, RJ Abhishek Manchanda and Mr. Gurvinder Singh Matharu (JK Tyre Champion 600cc) were also present on the occasion.

“At RPM, we are working towards minimising the number of road accidents by imparting adequate information and knowledge about traffic rules and regulations.

"We all know that a majority of accidents happen not just due to oversight but the fact that motorists flout traffic rules and regulations,” said Kanika Chhabra, a member of Core Team – RPM India.

“With this unique initiative, we would like to remind all the bikers to follow all the regulations and take adequate steps to maintain road safety standards before they open up their throttle,” she added.

Appreciating the initiative undertaken by RPM, the SSP said, “This is indeed a great initiative to encourage and make the youth aware about the basics of safe biking. An individual’s effort and dedication plays a crucial role in the overall safety when you are on road.”