After Sharad Pawar, Khadse meets Thackeray, says not upset with BJP 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid speculation about his next political move, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Tuesday asserted he was not upset with his party and had not taken any decision to quit yet.

The comment came three days after Khadse issued a veiled warning to the party leadership that he would look at “other options” if his “humiliation” continued. Khadse has met NCP president Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray in the last two days.

Khadse said he had met Pawar in connection with two pending irrigation projects worth `6,500 crore in the district of Jalgaon.“I sought Pawar’s help in getting funds for the projects cleared at the state government-level. I met Uddhav Thackeray to follow up on these issues,” he said.

Khadse said he requested Thackeray to expedite the construction of a memorial to late BJP leader Gopinath Munde in Aurangabad.“When I was a minister, I had sanctioned a plot belonging to the animal husbandry and dairy development department for the purpose. But, after I quit the ministry, the project did not take off,” said the BJP veteran who had resigned from the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet in 2016 over land grab charges.

The 67-year-old who was denied a ticket for the assembly polls, rejected suggestions that he was upset.

“We keep meeting each other and we also discuss why our government could not be formed. Having been in politics for so long, I have good relations across parties. There is nothing wrong in Congress and NCP leaders feeling that I should join them. But, I’m yet to take a decision,” he said.