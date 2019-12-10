BJP indulging in divisive politics through Citizenship Bill: Bhupesh Baghel

Home Nation

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that BJP only engages in divisive politics in the name of religion and passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha is just an example of that.

"BJP does what it knows best. They misguide people in the name of religion and caste. The economy has gone down but there is no discussion on it in the parliament. The prices of onions have gone in excess of Rs 150 but there is no work on that front. They have also not done anything for the Hindu community and only indulge in vote bank politics," Baghel told reporters at a press conference here.

The bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, according to sources.

It seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

