Home Nation

Customers run away with onions without paying price in Bengal

The incident happened when the onions were being sold from the outlet at a heavily subsidised price of Rs 59 a kilo, with lot of people in the queue.

Published: 10th December 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

onion-pti

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Selling the high priced onion has become a risky proposition in West Bengal now, with many unscrupulous buyers fleeing without paying the price.

The matter came to light at the state government-run Sufal Bangla stall in Bolpur of Birbhum district, where many customers took the vegetable gratis, hoodwinking the employees at the outlet.

The incident happened on Monday when the onions were being sold from the outlet at a heavily subsidised price of Rs 59 a kilo, with lot of people in the queue.

The vegetable is being sold at Rs 130-140 a kilo at retail markets.

"Some customers took the onion and decamped with it without bothering to pay for the purchase. Twenty kgs of onion was taken in this way," an official told IANS.

Earlier, theft of onion was reported from two areas in the state.

On Saturday, 5 kg onion was stolen from a vegetable trader in Bhangar of South 24 Parganas district.

Akshay Das, a vegetable seller in Sutahata of East Midnapore district, late last month found several sacks containing onion missing when he opened his shop in the morning.

According to Das, the thieves had escaped with onion worth Rs 50,000, beside some garlic and ginger.

What was more interesting, the thieves did not bother to take the money kept in the cash box which was intact.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion price hike Onion price
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp