Home Nation

Google can be prosecuted for defamation if complaint made before amendment in IT Act: SC

The top court's ruling came on a plea by Google India, seeking quashing of defamation complaint initiated prior to the amendments in the IT Act.

Published: 10th December 2019 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Google

Google India had sought quashing of the defamation complaint initiated prior to the amendments in the IT Act. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that intermediaries like Google can’t claim any protection for the posting of defamatory contents before the 2009 amendment into Section 79 of the IT Act.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph asked Google India to face trial in a criminal defamation case by rejecting its plea of immunity from liability as an internet intermediary. The court said that before the amendment was made to Section 79 of the IT Act in 2009, a network service provider was protected only from liability under the IT Act. The protection did not extend to liabilities arising under other enactments, before the amendment.

The order came on a criminal defamation complaint filed by Visakha Industries, a company making asbestos sheets in 2009 against an individual for publishing articles against it in a group Ban Asbestos which was hosted in the Google Groups services provided by Google. Google India was also made a party in the case.

Google approached the Andhra Pradesh HC seeking to quash the complaint saying it had no liability over the defamatory articles being an intermediary under Section 79 of the IT Act. Google said that it was neither an author nor a publisher of the blog. The HC refused to quash proceedings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IT Act Supreme Court Google India Defamation Google India
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp