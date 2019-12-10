Kerala MP questions denial of reservation to Anglo-Indians

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Hibi Eden termed the government’s decision to introduce the 126th Constitution Amendment Bill an assault on the fundamental principles and ethics of Constitution, which guarantees comprehensive protection to each minority community.

Questioning the move of not extending reservation for Anglo-Indians in Parliament and state assemblies, the MP from Ernakulam said the socio-economic condition of the community was not at all satisfactory and the provision of representation in the legislature was granted to them as a commitment to ensure their representation. The government, with its rather “vengeful objectives masquerading as legislative change”, has carried out a surreptitious attack against a community that contributed to the nation’s progress, Eden said.