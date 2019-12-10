Home Nation

Lack of safety, health facilities haunt shipyard workers

More than half of the total workers interviewed said they were injured at their workplace during the last one year.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lack of safety equipment, inadequate health facilities, overtime working hours, and lack of accountability in case of accidents continue to haunt workers at the Alang-Sosiya ship-breaking yard in Gujarat, shows an independent study ‘Working, Living, Occupational Health and Safety Conditions in Ship Breaking Yards in AlangSosiya, Gujarat, India’.

Fatal accidents continue to happen due to the hazardous nature of the ship-breaking work, which involves cutting open chunks of steel and iron using blow-torches, according to the study which has relied on both primary and secondary sources of information. 

More than half of the total workers interviewed said they were injured at their workplace during the last one year. Of them, 39 per cent had not received any medical support from their plot owners. 

Data shows there have been at least 522 deaths of workers since 1983 till 2018, pointing to the flouting of safety norms in the industry. There have been 52 deaths between 2014 till last year. 

Data sought for information on number of prosecutions for deaths between 2014-2018 in RTI was not provided so far, said the report. 

On Monday, Rajya Sabha passed the Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 which aims to protect workers’ interest.

Despite the existence of rules, there was major flouting of safety measures, the interviewed workers said in the study. Inquiries in case of accident-related deaths and injuries were not made public, said the study. 

Of the 103 interviewed workers during the course of the study, 36 per cent said they were dissatisfaction with the quality of safety equipment, 16 per cent did not receive any safety equipment and 18 per cent said the safety equipment were manageable. Thirty per cent people said the safety equipment was in good quality. Due to intense heat and humidity, workers also reported difficulties in using the ‘substandard protective gears’. 

There is a need to create a database on migrant workers who can benefit under the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act and an urgent need to educate them of their labour rights, said Geetanjoy Sahu, associate professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences who has authored the study. 

Data collected from workers showed 16 per cent of workers were from Gujarat. Over 35 per cent of the workers were from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 19 per cent from Bihar. 

The Gujarat government should conduct a study to understand the long-term impact of shipbreaking activities, the report said.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
shipyard workers Employee working conditions
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp