Home Nation

Man publicly shamed by Uttar Pradesh woman cop for eve-teasing

The woman police constable is seen taking off her shoes and hitting the man 22 times in the 33-second clip.

Published: 10th December 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

eve teasing

For representational purposes

By IANS

KANPUR: A man, caught eve-teasing school girls here on Tuesday, was adequately punished by a woman constable.

In a video that has gone viral on the social media, the woman police constable is seen taking off her shoes and hitting the man 22 times in the 33-second clip. She is seen catching him by the collar and reprimanding him for his behaviour.

The accused was publicly shamed, as the woman constable questioned his morality in front of residents who gathered around to watch what was happening. She can be heard asking, "Have you gone mad? Don't you have a mother or sister at home?"

The woman constable has been identified as Chanchal Chauraisa of the Anti-Romeo Squad of Bithoor police station. The accused was later taken to the police station and booked under Section 294 (persons indulging in obscene act in any public place causing annoyance to others) of the IPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chanchal Chauraisa Uttar Pradesh Police UP eve teaser UP offender shamed
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp