Ministers seek suspension of Congress leaders from Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed noisy scenes as the government sought an unconditional apology from two Congress lawmakers for their alleged misbehaviour with Union Minister Smriti Irani in the House last week. On Friday, while the Lower House was discussing the issue of rising incidents of crime against women, ruling BJP members accused Congress MPs Dean Kuriakose and TN Prathapan of rushing towards Irani when she was speaking. According to sources, the government had filed a complaint with the Speaker under Rule 374, which provides for suspension of MPs.

Raising the issue on Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress MPs did not apologise despite a direction from the Chair. They should apologise as the government does not have an intention to move motion for suspension of any MP, he added.

Responding to Joshi, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Yeh kisi raja ka hawa mahal nahi hai (This is not the palace of any king). This is the House to discuss and raise issues related to common man...Don’t try to scare us, we are not afraid of anyone.”

To this, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad objected saying Chowdhury’s remark on the esteemed House was condemnable and demanded that the issue be considered under Rule 374. Home Minister Amit Shah seconded Prasad.Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed Arms (Amendment ) Bill, 2019 seeking to enhance punishment for illegally possessing and making prohibited arms besides other changes in the six- decade-old Arms Act.