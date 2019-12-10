National Mineral Development Corporation to distribute 20 sanitary pad machines to SHGs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to create awareness about menstrual health among women in rural parts of the country, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is going to distribute 20 sanitary pad machines to different women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the country. ..

These machines will be given free-of-cost to NGOs in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka in association with the respective state governments. Former captain of West Indies cricket team will also be educating women about menstrual health through a documentary film titled ‘Men Take Lead’.

Talking about the initiative, West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo said, “Awareness among women in rural communities is needed to help them come out in the open and speak about their discomfort. The use of sanitary napkins will enhance a women’s life and prevent them from contracting various diseases. Hence, to have support of an organisation like NMDC will enhance the impact of what we are trying to achieve. This step is being taken to counter poor menstrual hygiene practices in the tribal areas of Bastar in Chhattisgarh. The initiative will also be useful for women in Chhattisgarh to earn a livelihood through manufacturing of sanitary napkins,” said a NMDC press release.

Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the low-cost sanitary pad making machines, will be also involved in the initiative.