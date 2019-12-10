Home Nation

National Mineral Development Corporation to distribute 20 sanitary pad machines to SHGs

Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the low-cost sanitary pad making machines, will be also involved in the initiative.

Published: 10th December 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

N Baijendra Kumar, CMD of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC)presents the memo for distribution of 20 sanitary pad machines to the NGO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to create awareness about menstrual health among women in rural parts of the country, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is going to distribute 20 sanitary pad machines to different women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the country. ..

These machines will be given free-of-cost to NGOs in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka in association with the respective state governments. Former captain of West Indies cricket team will also be educating women about menstrual health through a documentary film titled ‘Men Take Lead’.

Talking about the initiative, West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo said, “Awareness among women in rural communities is needed to help them come out in the open and speak about their discomfort. The use of sanitary napkins will enhance a women’s life and prevent them from contracting various diseases. Hence, to have support of an organisation like NMDC will enhance the impact of what we are trying to achieve. This step is being taken to counter poor menstrual hygiene practices in the tribal areas of Bastar in Chhattisgarh. The initiative will also be useful for women in Chhattisgarh to earn a livelihood through manufacturing of sanitary napkins,” said a NMDC press release.

Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the low-cost sanitary pad making machines, will be also involved in the initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sanitary pad machines
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp