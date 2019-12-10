Home Nation

Nirbhaya case: Convict files review petition in SC against death penalty

Singh was sentenced to death by a trial court on September 13, 2013, for raping and murdering the 23-year-old woman.

Published: 10th December 2019

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: One of the four convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, moved the Supreme Court Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgement handing down the death penalty to all of them in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The apex court, on July 9, 2018, had dismissed the review pleas filed by three other convicts in the case.

Akshay, 31, who had not filed the review plea earlier with other three convicts, has now moved the apex court with the petition, his lawyer A P Singh said.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was brutally gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road.

She succumbed to injuries on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

The top court had earlier dismissed the review pleas by Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24), saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the verdict.

The apex court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case of gangrape and murder of the woman here.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail here A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board.

He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

