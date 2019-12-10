No proposal for reservation in private sector jobs: Minister Kataria

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no proposal to introduce reservation in private sector jobs in the country, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question, the minister said, "Private sector representatives are of the view that reservation is a not a solution but are willing to partner with the government and appropriate agencies in enhancing and expanding current recruitment policy for the marginalised sections, especially the SC/ST at all levels, as also to encourage skill development and training".

"As per the information provided by the department for promotion of industrial and internal trade (DPIIT), no such proposal for reservation in private sector (jobs) is under consideration", he said adding that a coordination committee, set by the PM's office on the issue, during its first meeting, stated that "the best course for achieving progress on the issue of affirmative action is through voluntary action by the (private sector) industry itself".

Apex industry associations had prepared a voluntary code of conduct for their member companies centred around education, employability, entrepreneurship and employment to achieve inclusion.

Measures taken by private industries include scholarships, vocational training, entrepreneurship development programme and coaching for the marginalised sections.

The industries were requested to enrol at least 25 per cent of apprentices from SC/ST communities, the minister said.