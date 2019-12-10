Home Nation

No proposal for reservation in private sector jobs: Minister Kataria

Private sector representatives are of the view that reservation is not a solution but are willing to partner with the government to expand recruitment from the marginalised sections.

Published: 10th December 2019 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Job fair

There is no proposal to introduce reservation in private sector jobs in the country. (File Photo | Udayashankar S, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no proposal to introduce reservation in private sector jobs in the country, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question, the minister said, "Private sector representatives are of the view that reservation is a not a solution but are willing to partner with the government and appropriate agencies in enhancing and expanding current recruitment policy for the marginalised sections, especially the SC/ST at all levels, as also to encourage skill development and training".

"As per the information provided by the department for promotion of industrial and internal trade (DPIIT), no such proposal for reservation in private sector (jobs) is under consideration", he said adding that a coordination committee, set by the PM's office on the issue, during its first meeting, stated that "the best course for achieving progress on the issue of affirmative action is through voluntary action by the (private sector) industry itself".

Apex industry associations had prepared a voluntary code of conduct for their member companies centred around education, employability, entrepreneurship and employment to achieve inclusion.

Measures taken by private industries include scholarships, vocational training, entrepreneurship development programme and coaching for the marginalised sections.

The industries were requested to enrol at least 25 per cent of apprentices from SC/ST communities, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
reservation private sector Private sector reservation Rattan Lal Kataria SC/ST SC/ST quota
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp