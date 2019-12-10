Home Nation

Prashant Kishor unhappy with JDU decision to support Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

JD-U MP Rajiv Ranjan said the party supports the Bill because it guarantees Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Published: 10th December 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Election strategist and JDU vice president Prashant Kishor

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist and vice President of Janata Dal (United) Prashant Kishore is unhappy with the decision of his own party to support the contentious Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB), which cleared it's first barrier in the Lok Sabha with 311 votes.

The JD-U which is in power in Bihar in alliance with BJP and LJP, was among the parties that supported the bill. JD-U MP Rajiv Ranjan said the party supports the Bill because it guarantees Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Just after the Bill was passed in the lower house, Prashant Kishore tweeted: "Disappointed to see JDU supporting CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion".

He further vented his displeasure in the tweet: "It's incongruous with the party's constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals."

As a matter of fact, Prashant Kishore has always been against supporting the CAB.

On November 20, he had tweeted taunting at BJP: "15 plus states with more than 55% of India's population have non-BJP chief ministers. Wonder how many of them are consulted and are on- board for NRC in their respective states!!".

Earlier to this, he had mocked the NRC also. On September 1, he had tweeted: "A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic and systematic challenges".

Other JDU leaders didn't utter a word on the displeasure shown by Prashant Kishore referring it to a matter which senior boss (read Nitish Kumar) will have a final say on.

But a senior admitted that PK (as Prashant Kishore is popularly known in politics) may land the party in Catch -22 situation with his tweets on CAB.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Kishor Citizenship Amendment Bill JDU
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp