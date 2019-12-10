Prashant Kishor unhappy with JDU decision to support Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Poll strategist and vice President of Janata Dal (United) Prashant Kishore is unhappy with the decision of his own party to support the contentious Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB), which cleared it's first barrier in the Lok Sabha with 311 votes.

The JD-U which is in power in Bihar in alliance with BJP and LJP, was among the parties that supported the bill. JD-U MP Rajiv Ranjan said the party supports the Bill because it guarantees Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Just after the Bill was passed in the lower house, Prashant Kishore tweeted: "Disappointed to see JDU supporting CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion".

He further vented his displeasure in the tweet: "It's incongruous with the party's constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals."

As a matter of fact, Prashant Kishore has always been against supporting the CAB.

On November 20, he had tweeted taunting at BJP: "15 plus states with more than 55% of India's population have non-BJP chief ministers. Wonder how many of them are consulted and are on- board for NRC in their respective states!!".

Earlier to this, he had mocked the NRC also. On September 1, he had tweeted: "A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic and systematic challenges".

Other JDU leaders didn't utter a word on the displeasure shown by Prashant Kishore referring it to a matter which senior boss (read Nitish Kumar) will have a final say on.

But a senior admitted that PK (as Prashant Kishore is popularly known in politics) may land the party in Catch -22 situation with his tweets on CAB.