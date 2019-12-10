Home Nation

RJD resolves to make Tejashwi Yadav its CM candidate for Bihar polls

The RJD also authorised Lalu Prasad for forging alliances with like-minded parties and asserted that the 2020 Assembly polls will kick off the process for unseating the NDA at Centre.

Published: 10th December 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav (front) and Tej Pratap wearing party caps during the open session of Rashtriya Janata Dal at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav (front) and Tej Pratap wearing party caps during the open session of Rashtriya Janata Dal at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The RJD on Tuesday resolved to nominate Lalu Prasad's heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate in Bihar and defeat the Nitish Kumar dispensation in the Assembly election due in 2020.

The resolution was passed by the RJDs national council meeting here, which was for the first time held in the absence of its founding president Lalu Prasad as he is serving sentences in fodder scam cases in Ranchi.

The RJD also authorised its jailed supremo for forging alliances with like-minded parties and asserted that the 2020 Assembly polls will kick off the process for unseating the anti-people Narendra Modi government at the Centre in the next general elections.

The meeting-cum-open session was attended by Prasad's two sons - Tejashwi and Tej Pratap who have not been on the best of terms since their entry into politics four years ago.

His wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti, an MP, remained conspicuous by their absence.

Rabri Devi is in poor health and is hence away from public functions, and Misa Bharti is a member of the Rajya Sabha where the Citizenship Amendment Bill is being debated.

The meeting saw the presence of veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav, who had formed his own outfit Loktantrik Janata Dal after parting ways with Nitish Kumars JD(U) which he had headed after a long time.

Yadav had fought the Lok Sabha polls on an RJD ticket before merging LJD with the party.

RJD veterans like its national vice-presidents Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Shivanand Tiwary and state unit chief Jagadanand Singh were present.

The open session also saw former state minister Vrishan Patel, a party hopper whose father Birchand Patel was a towering OBC leader from Bihar in his times, returning to the RJD after a gap of more than a decade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RJD Tejashwi Yadav Lalu Prasad Nitish Kumar 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Bihar Polls
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp