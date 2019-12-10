SBI operations hit for an hour due to technical glitch

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Operations of the State Bank of India were halted for over an hour on Monday after the weekend core banking system upgrade threw up glitches. The ATM operations were also affected.

"The bank upgraded its Core Banking Solution (CBS) over the weekend, during which a minor technical glitch occurred, which has since been resolved. Banking operations at branches are back to normal. We regret the inconvenience caused to customers," said an SBI spokesperson.

Last week, HDFC Bank's net banking and mobile app was down for two days due to a glitch.

On the customers' complaint through social media that they were not able to access their accounts online or use the bank's app for, the HDFC Bank posted a statement on Twitter: "Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our net banking and mobile banking app. Our experts are working on it and we're confident to restore services shortly."