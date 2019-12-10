Home Nation

Sena backing Citizenship Bill won't affect our relationship in Maharashtra: NCP

Clearing its stand on the CAB in the parliament, the Shiv Sena on Monday had said if the intention of the bill was to 'create a vote bank' then it is not good for the country.

Published: 10th December 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik. (Photo | PTI)

NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A day after Shiv Sena voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said that the 'common minimum programme' of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' in Maharashtra will not get affected due to the contrasting ideologies of the alliance partners.

Speaking to ANI over Shiv Sena's support to the contentious CAB, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Shiv Sena has a different ideology. The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has formed an alliance on the basis of a common minimum programme (CMP), which will not get affected due to the difference in our ideologies."

"We will deliver all the promises made in CMP without any religious differences. People have to understand that every party has a different view but all will work with dedication for Maharashtra," he added.

READ| Citizenship Amendment Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday; BJP confident of its passage

The common minimum programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi promises complete farm loan waiver, 80 per cent reservation in jobs for locals, among others.

The NCP leader further said that he believes that Home Minister Amit Shah, who has said that Indian Muslims have no reason to fear from the CAB, will fulfil all his promises.

Clearing its stand on the CAB in the parliament, the Shiv Sena on Monday had said if the intention of the bill was to "create a vote bank" then it is not good for the country.

The party supported the bill but suggested to not give voting rights for new citizens for 25 years.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

In Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house.

Being asked about a meeting of BJP leader Eknath Khadse and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Malik said that the meeting was not political. "It was all about farmers and agrarian crisis in Maharashtra," he said.

He said that Pawar will today meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the same issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Citizenship Bill Nawab Malik Maha Vikas Aghadi
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp