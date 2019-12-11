2002 Gujarat riots: Nanavati commission gives clean chit to former CM Modi

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: The Nanavati Commission has given a clean chit to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi-led government in the 2002 riots in the state where over 1,000 people, mostly of the minority community, were killed.

The commission's report was tabled in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly by Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Wednesday, five years after it was submitted to the then state government.

"There is no evidence to show that these attacks were either inspired or instigated or abated by any minister of the state," the commission said in its report, which runs into over 1,500 pages and is compiled in nine volumes.

It said the police at some places were ineffective in controlling the mob because of their inadequate numbers or because they were not properly armed.

On some communal riot incidents in Ahmedabad city, the commission said, "The police had not shown their competence and eagerness which was necessary."

The commission has recommended inquiry or action against the erring police officers.

Former Supreme Court Justice G T Nanavati (retd) and ex-Gujarat High Court Justice Akshay Mehta (retd) had in 2014 submitted their final report on the 2002 riots to the then state chief minister Anandiben Patel.

The commission was appointed in 2002 by the then state chief minister Narendra Modi to probe the riots, that took place after the burning of two coaches of the Sabarmati Express train near Godhra railway station, in which 59 'karsevaks' were killed.