Home Nation

2002 Gujarat riots: Nanavati commission gives clean chit to former CM Modi

The commission report blamed the cops saying they were unable to contain the mob and has recommended inquiry/action against erring police officers.

Published: 11th December 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: The Nanavati Commission has given a clean chit to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi-led government in the 2002 riots in the state where over 1,000 people, mostly of the minority community, were killed.

The commission's report was tabled in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly by Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Wednesday, five years after it was submitted to the then state government.

"There is no evidence to show that these attacks were either inspired or instigated or abated by any minister of the state," the commission said in its report, which runs into over 1,500 pages and is compiled in nine volumes.

It said the police at some places were ineffective in controlling the mob because of their inadequate numbers or because they were not properly armed.

On some communal riot incidents in Ahmedabad city, the commission said, "The police had not shown their competence and eagerness which was necessary."

The commission has recommended inquiry or action against the erring police officers.

Former Supreme Court Justice G T Nanavati (retd) and ex-Gujarat High Court Justice Akshay Mehta (retd) had in 2014 submitted their final report on the 2002 riots to the then state chief minister Anandiben Patel.

The commission was appointed in 2002 by the then state chief minister Narendra Modi to probe the riots, that took place after the burning of two coaches of the Sabarmati Express train near Godhra railway station, in which 59 'karsevaks' were killed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi gujarat riots Nanavati Commission Modi clean chit
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp