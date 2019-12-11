Home Nation

Amul's 'Kaho Na Pyaz Hai' ad campaign amuses Twitterati

The ad posted by the company on its official Twitter handle has the iconic mascot girl juggling three onions and the headline 'Kaho Na Pyaz Hai'.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:34 PM





By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amul's advertisement campaigns are known for its relevance and creativity. This time too it has come up with a campaign on onion prices and the Twitter is clearly amused.

The ad posted by the company on its official Twitter handle has the iconic mascot girl juggling three onions and the headline 'Kaho Na Pyaz Hai' and then the word Amul at the bottom with the tagline 'Won't make you cry!' The post has been retweeted 221 times, with 1.5K likes.

A Twitter user parodied a movie song: "Har kisi ko nahi milta, yahan pyaaz zindagi main."

One user had a philosophical take: "Love & onions -- both cause tears." Another user had a funny reply: "You won't make us cry. How? Will you give onions free with 1 kg milk, sir ji?

One user asked when the company will launch onion-flavoured butter.

A Twitter post read: "You guys should focus on the quality and standards of milk products, not on onions". He posted a laughter emoji with the post.

