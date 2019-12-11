Home Nation

Citizenship Bill protests: Internet services suspended, paramilitary forces deployed in Tripura

The Congress has called a shutdown in the state on Thursday after party workers were injured in a baton charge by the TSR when they took out a torch rally here in protest against the Bill.

Published: 11th December 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Citizens in Mizoram protest against the Citizenship Bill, 2019 amid Shah's visit

Citizens in Mizoram protest against the Citizenship Bill, 2019 amid Shah's visit (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Internet services remained suspended for the second day and paramilitary forces along with Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel were deployed on Wednesday in some districts of Tripura, which was rocked by anti-CAB violence, officials said.

The Congress has called a shutdown in the state on Thursday after party workers were injured in a baton charge by the TSR when they took out a torch rally here in protest against the Bill.

Two journalists of the electronic media were also allegedly injured in the incident.

The internet services will remain suspended till Thursday, the offials said.

Train and bus services were also suspended, they added.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has appealed to the protestors to maintain peace and said that "Doors are open for discussion".

"Please maintain peace and tranquility in the state," he said at a press conference here.

A team of the anti-CAB Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill is scheduled to meet the chief minister later this evening, he said.

Deb denied that the Army has been deployed in the trouble-torn Kanchanpur subdivision in North Tripura district and at Manu in Dhalai district.

An Army spokesperson has said in Shillong that one column each have been deployed in Kanchanpur and Manu.

He said Assam Rifles personnel were positioned at Manu and the BSF and CRPF have been deployed at Bishramganj area of Sipahijala district, Kalabagan in West Tripura and Kamalpur in Dhalai district.

TSR personnel were deployed along with them, he added.

Tripura was rocked by anti-CAB protests on Tuesday after the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

An ailing baby died on way to the hospital as the ambulance carrying her was stuck in a road blockade at Bishramganj where about 15 people were injured in the clash.

There was violence between tribals and non-tribals at Kanchanpur and Manughat Bazar in Dhalai district after the passage of the Bill, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who are fleeing persecution there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Bill protests Tripura Protests
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp