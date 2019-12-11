Crime against women forces society to rethink: President Kovind

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed concern over the crimes against women, saying these incidents force people to think whether the society has lived up to the universal vision of equal rights for all.

At an NHRC function, Kovind said the ideal way to commemorate Human Rights Day will be introspection on what more needs to be done to live up in letter and spirit of the “sacred text” in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Our fallings in human rights, as in the cases of violence against women, often stand from our fallings in following our fundamental duties,” Kovind said, noting that the effective strengthening of the human rights is a collective task of the society. “The national discourse, besides rightly focusing on the all important question of human rights, can also make more space for consideration of our fundamental duties too,” he added.