Home Nation

'Don't convert India into Jurassic republic': Kapil Sibal slams Shah over Citizenship Bill

Talking about Home Minister, Shah said that he would like to remind him what Savarkar had said. Sibal said that the two-nation theory was not Congress theory.

Published: 11th December 2019 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress member Kapil Sibal speaks while participating in the debate on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament

Congress member Kapil Sibal speaks while participating in the debate on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, on Wednesday, during the debate on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, said that his party opposes the legislation, citing that it has a legal colour of the two-nation theory. He said that he opposes the Bill as religion cannot be the basis for the acquisition of citizenship.

Sibal also said that he was disturbed over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in the Lok Sabha. He said: "I was very disturbed the other day when distinguished Home Minister said in the other House why we need this Bill. He said Congress had done partition on the basis of religion."

Sibal said he had failed to understand from which history book Shah read this.

Talking about Home Minister, Shah said that he would like to remind him what Savarkar had said. Sibal said that the two-nation theory was not Congress theory.

LIVE | Citizenship Bill debate in Rajya Sabha

Quoting Savarkar's statement, Sibal said: "I quote Savarkar. He had said 'there are two antagonistic nations living side by side in India. Several politicians commit the serious mistake in supposing that India is already welded into a harmonious nation, or that it could be welded thus for the mere wish to do so. These are our well-meaning but unthinking friends, take their dreams for realities. That is why they are impatient of communal tangles and attribute them to communal organisations'."

Two nation theory was perpetrated by Savarkar, Sibal said.

Congress member again quoted B.R. Ambedkar, one of the key architects of the Constitution. He said, "Ambedkar wrote: 'Strange it may appear, Savarkar and Jinnah, instead of being opposed to each other on the one nation versus two nations issue, are in complete agreement about it. Both agree, not only agree but insist, that there are two nations in India. One the Muslim nation and the other Hindu nation'."

Sibal thereafter urged Shah to withdraw the allegations. He said, "We in the Congress believed in one nation." He then charged Shah saying: "You don't believe it."

He then said that the Bill is historic as government is changing the basic character of the Constitution. "You are making attempt to change our history. You said crores of people will see ray of hope tomorrow morning, I claim that night will not end for lakhs of people. This dark night will never end," said Sibal urging Shah to rise above politics.

He also questioned where is the provision of religious persecution in the proposed legislation? "There is no such provision," he said. "If man came from Bangladesh in India in 1972 and living here since then, how come he is persecuted, Sibal questioned.

He also said that not a single Muslim fears government. "Idea of India is being destroyed."

The senior Congress leader, in conclusion, said, "Don't convert this republic into Jurassic republic where there are two dinosaurs."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Bill debte Rajya Sabha Kapil Sibal Amit Shah Winter Session of Parliament 2019
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp