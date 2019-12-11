Home Nation

Don't need certificate on our nationalism: Sanjay Raut attacks BJP in CAB debate

Opposition parties including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK are protesting against the bill.

Published: 11th December 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Rajya Sabha.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Rajya Sabha. (RSTV Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Lashing out at its former ally BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said his party does not need a certificate for its nationalism or Hindutva ideology.

"I have been hearing since yesterday that those who do not support this Bill are anti-national and those who support it are nationalists. We don't need any certificate on our nationalism or Hindutva," he said in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE | BJP govt destroying future of India, says Kapil Sibal

"We have hopes from a strong Prime Minister and Home Minister. Will you push out the infiltrators after the Bill is passed? If we are giving shelter to refugees, there should be no politics over it. Will they get voting rights?" Raut asked.

Moving the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, at 12 pm today, Shah said that misinformation is being spread about the legislation that it is against Muslims of India.

He asserted that the Narendra Modi government is working according to the Constitution and minorities will get full protection.

ALSO READ | We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata attacks BJP on Citizenship Bill

"Misinformation has been spread that this bill is against Muslims of India. I want to ask the people saying this how is this bill related to Indian Muslims? They are Indian citizens and will always remain, no discrimination against them," Shah said earlier.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Opposition parties including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK are protesting against the bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Bill Winter Session of Parliament Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp