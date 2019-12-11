Home Nation

Eighty-four infiltration attempts along LoC since August

As many as 84 infiltration attempts were made along the Line of Control (LoC) and 59 terrorists could have entered the Kashmir Valley since August 2019, the Centre said.

Published: 11th December 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC , Border , War

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 84 infiltration attempts were made along the Line of Control (LoC) and 59 terrorists could have entered the Kashmir Valley since August 2019, the Centre said.

On Tuesday, MoS, Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha that terrorists are regularly trying to infiltrate from across the LoC. “84 such attempts have been made from across the border and it is estimated that 59 such terrorists could have infiltrated,” he said, in a written reply.

As many as 22,557 militants were killed by security forces till December 1 this year.  While 1,011 terrorists were killed, he said, 42 were apprehended and 2,253 pushed back from 2005 till October 21, 2019 due to “efficient vigil of security forces”.

To a question that stated “if it is a fact that LoC is vulnerable that security forces are not able to keep vigil efficiently”, Reddy said, “Infiltration attempts are part of proxy war agenda of adversary to replenish the depleted terrorist strength in the Valley to achieve its intention to ratchet up violence in Jammu and Kashmir and internationalise the issue.”

Domination operations, ambushes and patrols are being conducted to thwart infiltration attempts and a robust counter-infiltration grid is in place to foil infiltration, he said.

Reddy added that the government of J&K had reported that to prevent offences involving a breach of peace, activities prejudicial to the security of State and maintenance of public order”, stone pelters, overground workers, separatists, were taken into preventive custody under statutory provisions. Such preventive detentions are being regularly reviewed by relevant statutory authorities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infiltration Line of Control
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp