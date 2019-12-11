Home Nation

Express debate | Bill will not pass the legal test, says KTS Tulsi

The Citizenship Amendment Bill clearly violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution as it guarantees equality not only to its citizens but also for the non-citizens.

Published: 11th December 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

KTS Tulsi

KTS Tulsi (File Photo | PTI)

By KTS Tulsi
Express News Service

The Citizenship Amendment Bill clearly violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution as it guarantees equality not only to its citizens but also for the non-citizens. Then there are two facets of Article 14: one is it prohibits positive discrimination on the grounds of religion and the second is that it provides equal protection to all before the law.

If this Bill, which proposes to provide protection to certain people who are mentioned in the Bill on the grounds of religious persecution, then it has to also grant protection to those who have been left out. There is completely irrational discrimination.

Muslims are also part of the same regime. To say that they were not persecuted by Pakistan because the country was made for them is to forget that there is extensive persecution of Ahmadias and Shias there while there is active discrimination against Rohingyas in Myanmar. There is discrimination against Hindus and Christians by Sri Lanka, but it has not been mentioned in the Bill.

The Supreme Court has time and again held that Article 14 is the basic structure of the Constitution and Parliament cannot amend that. In this case, even if it is deemed to be a new provision which describes a different procedure for conferring citizenship, reducing the period of residency from 12 years to six years is discriminatory and Parliament cannot make a law which is violative of Article 14, nor can it amend or abridge Article 14 as it is the basic structure.

I think this Bill will not pass the test in the Supreme Court when it is challenged. It is actually like putting a fence around Muslim residents of India and reducing them to the category of second-class citizens.

The argument that Partition was done on the basis of religion is fallacious because India was not created on the basis of religion. India adopted a Constitution which was secular and therefore the founders were committed to secular states where all citizens, irrespective of their religion, were given full voting rights and now we can’t create an invidious discrimination.

The CAB brings further complexity to the colonial law. The law which has been made now will have to satisfy all the points enshrined in the Constitution.

KTS Tulsi
Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha member

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KTS tulsi Citizenship Amendment Bill
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp