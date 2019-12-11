Guwahati diary

Home Nation

Leopards coming down the hills and entering human settlement has become a common phenomenon in the state capital.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Beating traffic snarls
Commuters can rejoice as the government has decided to deal with traffic snarls near Assam Secretariat in Dispur area. CM Sarbananda Sonowal has laid the foundation stone of a 1,400-m long flyover on the GS Road. Construction of the `127.20 cr project is expected to be over in three years. Another flyover will be constructed in the ever-busy Maligaon locality. Given the rush of vehicular traffic, it is felt that flyovers are the only solution. An estimated 300 new vehicles hit Guwahati roads every day, not to forget private vehicles which people drive to arrive in the city from outside.

City decks up for high-profile visit of PMs
Guwahati is preparing for in view of the upcoming India-Japan annual summit. PM Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will arrive on December 15 on a three-day visit during which they will also visit Imphal. This will be one of the most high-profile events in Guwahati in the recent years. Roads and government buildings are being spruced up. Temples and heritage buildings on the banks of the Brahmaputra are getting a makeover as the two premiers will meet on the bank of the mighty river. “Guwahati is getting ready to witness a historic event. To ensure all preparations are in place, I visited Lachit Ghat, #Guwahati. I advised authorities to ensure that we are able to do the best,” Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Man-leopard conflicts
Leopards coming down the hills and entering human settlement has become a common phenomenon in the state capital. A student of Assam Engineering College in Jhalukbari was mauled by an adult leopard on the college campus. A civil engineering student was out for an evening walk when the full-grown leopard pounced on him. On hearing his screams, his hostel inmates and locals rushed to help Debabrat. The men attacked the leopard which died later died of serious injuries.  Wildlife activists blame human population pressure on wildlife and unplanned urbanisation for such cases.

Giraffes arrive at zoo
A pair of giraffes, brought under an animal exchange programme, is now a top draw for visitors at the Assam Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, also known as Guwahati Zoo. The male giraffe was brought from Mysore Zoo, while the female was dispatched from Patna’s Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan. It is after a gap of eight years that the zoo is home to giraffes. “After travelling an epic journey of 3,300 km the male giraffe from Mysore zoo reached @assamzoo. The male and the female are happy together. It will again be part of the Assam State Zoo after a long gap of 8 years,” Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya had tweeted.

Prasanta Mazumdar
