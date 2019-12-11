ISRO begins countdown for 50th flight of PSLV

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun the countdown for launch of PSLV-C-48 carrying RISAT-2BR1, a radar imaging earth observation satellite.

The mission countdown commenced on Tuesday at 4.40 pm. The launch is scheduled at 3.25 pm on Wednesday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.



PSLV-C48 is the 50th mission of PSLV and is the 2nd flight in 'QL' configuration (with 4 strap-on motors). This will be the 75th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota and 37th launch from the

First Launchpad, ISRO said in a statement.



Along with RISAT-2BR1, a 628 kg satellite, PSLV will also carry nine customer satellites of Israel(1), Italy(1), Japan(1) and USA(6) as co-passengers. These international customer satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).



PSLV is the most trusted and experienced launcher in India with just two unsuccessful missions till date and has successfully propelled Chandrayaan-1 and Mars Orbiter Spacecraft out of Earth’s powerful gravity in 2008 and 2013 respectively. Since the first successful launch in October 1994, the launcher consecutively carried out 39 successful mission till June 2017—launching 48 Indian satellites and 209 foreign satellites.



As per the flight sequence, the rocket on Wednesday will place RISAT-2BR1 under 17 minutes after lift-off and a minute later the first of the nine customer satellites will be ejected. The launch mission is expected to conclude in about 21 minutes when the last of the customer satellites will be put into orbit.