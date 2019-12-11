Home Nation

Jharkhand: Third phase of poll crucial for AJSU

The AJSU is contesting on maximum number of seats in third phase of elections. Of the 17 Assembly seats going to polls, AJSU is contesting on 14.  

Published: 11th December 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das during an election campaign ahead of the third phase of the Assembly elections at Khijari block near Ranchi on Tuesday | pti

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Polling on December 12 will be decisive for AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union) Party, which snapped ties with the BJP following a dispute over seat-sharing a few days ahead of the state elections.

The AJSU is contesting on maximum number of seats in third phase of elections. Of the 17 Assembly seats going to polls, AJSU is contesting on 14.  

Prominent faces, including AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli and Sunita Chaudhary, wife of former minister Chandra Prakash Chaudhary, are in the fray. Party insiders claimed that the third phase will decide AJSU’s fate on the basis of which future course of action will be decided.    

“Third phase is crucial as most of the seats are strategically important for us, be it Silli, Ramgarh, Badkagaon, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh or Hatia,” said AJSU spokesperson Vinay Bharat.   
Of the 14 seats, party has represented two seats thrice in the Assembly while it prepared for five for the last five years.

Political observers asserted that it is a make or break situation for Sudesh Mahto, who has lost three consecutive elections in the last five years. Moreover, elections are taking place in segments dominated by Kurmis-Koiris, who are vote banks of the AJSU party due to which it has put all its effort to get maximum number of seats in this phase.In 2014, AJSU contested on 8 seats and won 5. This time, it is contesting on 52 seats. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jharkhand polls Jharkhand elections
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp