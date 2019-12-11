Home Nation

MEA to hold 6th Indian Ocean Dialogue

The Ministry of External Affairs will be holding the 6th edition of the Indian Ocean Dialogue (IOD) here on December 13.

Published: 11th December 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs will be holding the 6th edition of the Indian Ocean Dialogue (IOD) here on December 13.During the summit, member states will hold high-level discussions on the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) role within the Indo-Pacific. The Indian Ocean Rim region, like the Asia-Pacific to the east,is among the world’s most vital in terms of global commerce, energy, environmental and geopolitical stability.  

Almost half of the world’s container ships and two-thirds of the world’s oil shipments pass through the Indian Ocean Rim region, which is home to around 2.7 billion people.The IOD is IORA’s premier 1.5 track forum for dialogue between academia and officials on strategic issues of interest and concerns facing the Association.

The summit will be preceded by the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Academic Group (IORAG) on December 12, which will explore cooperation and collaboration between academics and experts on promoting Academic, Science and Technology Cooperation, a key priority under the IORA Action Plan (2017-2021). The Indo-Pacific concept recognizes the interconnectedness of the Indian Ocean and Asia-Pacific regions, which presents opportunities for communities in IORA member states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian ocean dialogue
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp