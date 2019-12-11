Home Nation

Need to revive 'Hindi-Chini bhai bhai' sentiment: Dalai Lama

Published: 11th December 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

The Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

PANAJI: The Sino-Indian economic relationship is very important for both countries and there is need for the revival of the 'Hindi-Chini bhai bhai' sentiment, the Dalai Lama said on Wednesday.

The Dalai Lama, who is in Goa to deliver a lecture on 'The relevance of Ancient Nalanda Teachings in our Modern Times' organised by the Goa University in Panaji, also said, that the Indian caste system was very feudal and outdated, and needed to be done away with.

"In this respect India and China (are) most two populated nations. So, close Sino-Indo relations (are) very important... Economically also Sino-India relations (are) very important. Something like 'Hindi-Chini bhai bhai' should be revived. China (has) 1.3 billion. India (has) 1 billion. So big population," the Dalai Lama said, adding that totalitarian systems cannot remain for too long in the future.

Commenting on the Indian caste system, the Dalai Lama said that the feudal system where power rests with upper-caste must be done away with.

"Within country, (there are) rich and poor. In this country, caste system. Very bad feudal system. Lower (castes) exploited. Upper caste have some right. That is absolutely wrong. India's caste system is outdated," he said, adding that "these kinds of systems must change".

