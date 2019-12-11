Home Nation

Nirmohi Akhara files review plea against Ayodhya verdict

Last month, a five-judge bench had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Nirmohi Akhara, which is the key Hindu litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, on Wednesday, filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its November 9 order which allocated the disputed site to build a temple and alternative 5-acre plot to build a mosque.

"Nirmohi Akhara has filed a review petition today before the Supreme Court challenging the Court's November 9 verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case," said Spokesperson of Nirmohi Akhara, Kartik Chopra.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya verdict: Shia Board chairman raises objection against allotment of 5-acre land to Sunnis

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.

The court had directed the centre to give representation to the Nirmohi Akhara in the new Trust.

Since the pronouncement of the verdict, a handful of review petitions have been filed. 

