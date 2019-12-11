Home Nation

Teenage gang-rape survivor complains of threat of 'Unnao-like' fate: Police

After registering the FIR at the Ghazipur police station, police arrested the main accused Pradeep, but three others are still absconding.

Published: 11th December 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad Women's Wing staged a protest in front of Indra statue against Rape and Murder incidents at Necklace road in Hyderabad

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

FATEHPUR: A 16-year-old gang-rape survivor here has complained to senior police officers that she is being threatened by the accused with a "Unnao like" fate if she did not withdraw the case against them.

"The survivor had met ASP on Tuesday and claimed she was threatened with a 'Unnao like' fate if she did not compromise with the accused," said Jafarganj Circle Officer Shripal Yadav.

"We are probing the matter. If it is proved that the survivor was threatened, a fresh case will be registered against the accused," he added.

The teenaged girl was allegedly abducted and raped by four men last month in a village in Ghazipur near here.

After registering the FIR at the Ghazipur police station, police arrested the main accused Pradeep, but three others are still absconding.

ALSO READ | Unnao rape victim's dying declaration strong evidence to nail killers: UP DGP

"We are trying to arrest the remaining three. Searches are on to nab them," the circle officer added.

The gang-rape survivor alleged that all the four accused belong to her village and their family members are threatening her.

A 23-year-old rape victim from Unnao was allegedly set on fire on Dec 5 by five men, including the two who were accused of raping her, while she was on her way to attend the court hearing.

The victim died the next day during treatment at Safdarjunj Hospital in New Delhi.

All five men, who set the victim ablaze, were arrested soon after they committed the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao Gang-Rape Unnao rape rapes Crimes against women
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp