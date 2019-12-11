Home Nation

Unnao rape: Charge sheet filed after victim's death

On December 5, the victim was on her way to Rae Bareli for the court hearing when she was set ablaze in her village.

On December 5, the victim was on her way to Rae Bareli for the court hearing when she was set ablaze in her village.

(Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Three days after the demise of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze by the accused, the charge sheet in the case was field.

Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police Swapnil Mamgain said that the charge sheet was submitted at the Rae Bareli court on Monday indicting Shivam and Shubham of the crime.

"The case will be fast tracked and trial will be done in Rae Bareli only," he added.

Police claim the charge sheet is backed by electronic evidence, including location of mobile phones and physical presence, which has been testified by several people.

The victim had claimed that she was gang-raped in December, 2018, and an FIR was booked in March at the Lalganj police station in Rae Bareli.

On December 5, the victim was on her way to Rae Bareli for the court hearing when she was set ablaze in her village.

In the charge sheet filed on Monday, both named accused, Shivam and Shubham, have been charged with rape, destruction of evidence and criminal intimidation.

The section 302 of Indian Penal Code related to murder was also included in the charge sheet as the victim has succumbed to her injuries.

The two were among five accused who had set the rape victim ablaze in Unnao. All have been arrested and sent to jail.

A year back, Shivam had taken the girl to Rae Bareli on pretext of marriage and raped her. The charge sheet stated that Shivam also rented a house there and introduced her to the landlord as his wife.

It further stated that threats were issued to the victim's family after they mounted pressure on Shivam to marry the girl.

When Shivam and his family refused, the complainant left Unnao and began living with her aunt in Lalganj to escape embarrassment.

During course of investigation, Singh said many statements of the accused were found to be false and documents tampered that were submitted in court.

