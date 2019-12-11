Home Nation

UP cop booked for sodomizing 13-year-old Dalit boy

The accused allegedly took the boy to his rented accommodation on the pretext of treating him to lunch at a nearby eatery and sodomized him.

Published: 11th December 2019 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

KASGANJ: A head constable, posted in Kasganj, has been booked for sodomizing a 13-year-old Dalit boy here over the weekend.

According to the police, the incident took place on December 6 when the boy had accompanied his father to Sikandarpur Vaishya police station in connection with a land dispute case.

The accused, identified as Tribhuwan Singh, 55, allegedly took the boy to his rented accommodation on the pretext of treating him to lunch at a nearby eatery and sodomized him.

Kasganj Superintendent of Police Sushil Ghule said that the head constable has been suspended.

"Prima facie the allegations are true. The boy has, in his statement, said that the accused constable took him to his house, asked him to remove his clothes and sodomized him," Ghule said.

"The boy later ran away to the police station where his father was recording statement. Though the accused has no criminal record during his service, I have removed him from the station to ensure impartial inquiry."

After the victim's father lodged the complaint, the police registered a case against Singh under several IPC sections for unnatural offences and punishment for assault or criminal force, besides relevant sections of POCSO and SC/ST Acts.

