Amul amuses Twitterati, this time over Russia's WADA ban

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With Russia banned for four years from all major international sporting events by WADA, Amul has come up with yet another creative advertisement on a topical issue, amusing the Twitter users.

The company posted on its official Twitter handle @Amul_Coop the ad in which its iconic mascot girl is shown waving the ban at a Russian athlete and wrote: "Amul Topical: Russia banned from top sporting events for four years - tampering with doping tests".

The ad headline is: WADA way to go? The tagline is Amul, Taste Positive.

#Amul Topical: Russia banned from top sporting events for four years - tampering with doping tests pic.twitter.com/Qd2BnqRxOB — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) December 11, 2019

It got 69 retweets and 720 likes. In reply, a fan gushed: "I wish Bollywood was as creative as Amul."

Another pointed out: "Amul ads are so topical and humorous for so many years."

One post read: "Great cartoonist."