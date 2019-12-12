Home Nation

Assam anti-CAB protests: BJP and RSS under fire, houses of CM Sonowal, other top leaders attacked

Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal's house which is located at Dibrugarh in Upper Assam came under attack yesterday night as protestors pelted stones at his house.

Citizenship Bill protests

Protestors burn hoardings and other materials during their march against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

UNI

GUWAHATI: As Assam burns with anti CAB protests, RSS and BJP leaders from the state including Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal are being rigorously criticised.

The protesters attacked the house of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister Rameswar Teli and several other BJP leaders.

While Union Minister Rameshwar Teli's residence in Dulijan also came under rage of protestors.

A BJP MLA Prashanta Phukan's house in the Upper Assam was vandalised by the protestors.

There are also reports that in many places RSS office has also been attacked.

Thousands of people hit the streets in Assam opposing the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB, that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to illegal non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and will become law after getting nod from the President.

However, people of northeastern states, especially Assam and Tripura are demanding its revocation as they fear being "overrun" by non-Muslims from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The protesters clashed with the police and set afire several government vehicles. They also pelted stones at the houses of several BJP leaders.

It is being said that the magnitude of the protests is similar to the violent six-year movement that resulted in the signing of the Assam accord in 1985.

