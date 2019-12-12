Home Nation

Burglars break into Apple showroom, steal 80 iPhones worth Rs 75 lakh in Nashik

The five-member gang only stole the phones and some smartwatches and left other valuables like laptops, LED smart TV sets and other accessories untouched.

Published: 12th December 2019 03:38 PM

iPhone, Mobile apps

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Burglars on Wednesday night broke into an Apple showroom in Nashik and decamped with 80 iPhones worth Rs 75 lakh, police said.

“The five-member gang targetted the showroom named 'Element' at the elite Gangapur Road locality of Nashik at around 5 am and stole 80 iPhones worth Rs 75 lakh," city police commissioner Dr Vishwas Nangre-Patil, who visited the spot, told the media.

“CCTV footage of the shop has revealed that five persons carried out the theft between 5.30 am and 6 am. The gang used an electric motor to cut open the shutter and stole a few watches and cash worth Rs 1.86 lakh along with the iPhones,” he added.

The theft came to light when employees reached the showroom in the morning.

The Apple showroom, located on a busy road, is flanked by a hospital and a jewelry shop on either of its sides. Guards are appointed at both the buildings. Yet, the burglars could manage to steal away iphones and cash worth Rs 75 lakh. Police are checking the CCTV footage in their attempt to trace the gang.

Nangre-Patil also mentioned that the gang only stole the phones and some smartwatches and left other valuables like laptops, LED smart TV sets and other accessories untouched.

A case has been registered in this connection and all attempts are being made to trace the stolen high-end mobile phones, officials involved in the investigation said.

TAGS
Nashik Apple showroom burglary Nashik crime Gangapur road
