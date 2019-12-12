Home Nation

Centre takes up unauthorised drones issue with states

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Puri said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation keeps track of the registered civil RPAS.

Published: 12th December 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Drone image for representational purposes.

Drone image for representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has taken up with respective state governments and union territory administrations the issue of unauthorised drones, according to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri.

Aviation regulator DGCA has launched the preliminary verison of Digital Sky Platform, which provides for registration of RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems), issuance of their permits as well as their flight path approvals, among others.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Puri said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) keeps track of the registered civil RPAS.

"Regarding unauthorised drones, Government of India has taken up the matter with respective state governments/ Union Territory administrations," he noted.

All RPAS need to have a Unique Identification Number (UIN) and all such operators required to get Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) from the aviation regulator.

To a question on whether the government plans to use drone technology for mapping, monitoring, disaster management and to increase productivity in agriculture sector, the minister replied in the affirmative.

"Drones have multiple uses like mapping, monitoring, surveying, disaster management, delivery of payload, etc," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hardeep Singh Puri Drones
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp