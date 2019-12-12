Home Nation

Citizenship Bill protests: Assam burns, Army deployed in three places

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal was stranded at the Guwahati airport for a long time due to protests. 

Published: 12th December 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

All Assam Students' Union AASU activists burn an effigy of Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Queen Ojha during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

All Assam Students' Union AASU activists burn an effigy of Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Queen Ojha during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Army was called in at Guwahati, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts on Wednesday  even as police clamped indefinite curfew in Guwahati after protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill turned violent. Two columns of the Army were deployed in Guwahati, where they staged flag marches. Meanwhile, troops of the Assam Rifles — a paramilitary force commanded by Army officials — were pressed into service in Tripura, which also witnessed widespread protests against CAB. 

Mobile internet services have been suspended till Thursday 7 pm in 10 Assam districts — Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup. 
Internet services have already been suspended in Tripura till Thursday 2 pm. On Wednesday, protesters had blocked almost every road in Guwahati and Assam capital Dispur by placing burning discarded tyres, leaving officegoers stranded. 

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal was stranded at the Guwahati airport for a long time due to protests. 
The protestors burnt vehicles, pelted stones at the security personnel and broke security barricades several times in Guwahati. Police had to open fire in Dispur after water cannons, baton-charge and tear gas failed to rein protests in. 

The protesters also marched to the house of Union Minister Rameshwar Teli at Duliajan in Dibrugarh and set fire to a portion of the house. The police opened fire and some protesters were injured. The officer who led the police team also sustained a bullet injury in the incident. 

Student protesters
Most of the protesters who took to the streets in Guwahati on Wednesday were students of the Cotton University 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Bill Sarbananda Sonowal
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp