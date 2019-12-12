Home Nation

HRD Minister assures BHU professor Firoz Khan will continue to teach in Sanskrit department

Amid protests, Firoz Khan had reportedly joined Arts faculty of the varsity on Tuesday.

Published: 12th December 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seeking to put an end to the controversy over the appointment of a Muslim professor in BHU's Sanskrit department, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" on Thursday told Lok Sabha that Firoz Khan is in the varsity's Sanskrit department and will continue to teach that language.

Participating in a debate on the Sanskrit Universities Bill, Danish Ali (BSP) referred to Benaras Hindu University assistant professor Khan, who was facing protests after being appointed to the post in the Sanskrit department of the varsity.

Intervening in the debate, Pokhriyal said "Firoz Khan is in the Sanskrit department, and will remain there."

He also said the assistant professor will continue to teach Sanskrit.

