Kolkata Diary

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will build two hospitals for treatment of patients suffering from vector-borne diseases.

Published: 12th December 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Two KMC hospitals for mosquito-borne diseases
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will build two hospitals for treatment of patients suffering from vector-borne diseases. These hospitals will serve as primary centres for patients suffering from infectious diseases such as dengue, diarrhoea and flu, said mayor Firhad Hakim. To come up at Chetla and Kidderpore, the hospitals will have indoor wards. Hakim said many patients, especially those suffering from dengue, arrive at hospitals when they become critical. The two hospitals will provide basic treatments to patients and refer critical cases to other centres, added the mayor.

Snooker players at interactive session
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) organised an interactive session with snooker stars Aditya Mehta and Laxman Singh Rawat on December 2 ahead of the XVI PSPB Inter Unit Billiards and Snooker tournament in Kolkata. Rabindranath Ghosh,  IOCL’s executive director, regional services, eastern region, said Indian Oil has been promoting sports for three decades.

“It is aimed at providing opportunities to outstanding sports persons with a view to felicitate their performance in bringing laurels to the Nation and Corporation.’’  Over 88 active sports persons on IOCL rolls participate in various disciplines at international and national levels. Mega stars, including cricketers Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and athlete Hima Das, are associated 

Shorter summer break for govt schools
State-run and state-aided Madhyamik schools will have a shorter summer vacation next year to ensure their syllabus is completed before Puja holidays. Schools will have to complete the entire syllabus before Durga Puja so that the annual examinations can be held right after the schools reopens.

Annual examinations are usually held between third and fourth weeks of November, and selection tests by December first week. Schools will have barely three to four days for exams after the break ends. Unlike other years, teachers will not get any time to teach new topics after vacation.
 

Board order to teachers on exam duty
Teachers of Madhyamik schools will be barred from evaluating answer scripts or engaging in any other activity while on invigilation duty. A statement issued by the secondary education board asked the heads of the schools to main the sanctity of examination.

This was after the board carried out a series of inspections and found teachers on invigilation duty engaged in evaluation or other work. Teachers are supposed to do evaluation work during free periods in schools or at home, an official said. The code of conduct for schoolteachers drawn up by the government lists several dos and don’ts.

