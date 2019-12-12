Sena's Eknath Shinde proposes naming of Mumbai Nagpur highway after Balasaheb Thackeray

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that a delegation of Shiv Sena members has requested the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to name the Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg after former Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray.

"I requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to name Nagpur Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg as Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray Marg," Shinde told reporters here.

"Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg is an ambitious project of the state government. This will reduce the time of travel between the two cities from 15 hours to around 7 hours. This will connect Marathwada, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra and Konkan and put these areas on the development path," he added.