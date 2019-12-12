Home Nation

Seven Africans deported for staying post expiry of visas

Seven Africans were deported for prolonging their stay in the country even after the expiry of their visas, police said on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, said the seven, including a woman, were arrested by the Uttam Nagar Police on account of overstay after expiry of their visas on December 9. “Over the course of this year, a total of 35 Africans have been deported by the Uttam Nagar Police for overstaying even after expiry of their visas,” Sharma said.

This year, the Dwarka District Police acted against a total of 175 foreign nationals in the area — deporting 144 of them and arresting another 31 — under different criminal cases, in comparison to 2018. A total of 149 foreigners faced police action in the previous year after they were found involved in criminal activities or overstaying their prescribed visa limits.

The officer shared details about the total 31 foreign national arrested during the year 2019. The total number of arrests under the Excise Act was three, while those under the NDPS Act was seven.

While total number of cheating cases lodged against foreign nationals was 12, only one was arrested under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. The Dwarka Police arrested eight of them separately under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Last month, two Ukrainians were arrested for alleged debit card fraud.

