Teacher booked for sexually abusing minors in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A teacher of Sainik School Jhunjhunu has been booked under POCSO Act after several students complained of having been sexually abused by him.

An initial complaint by two students opened the floodgates and ten others followed in pressing charges against him.

The children, whose complaints were registered under sections 161 and 164 of the IPC in a local court, said they had been abused for over a year but were unable to protest out of fear.

Following the complaints, the school principal lodged a formal case against the teacher Ravindra Singh, at the Sadar Thana in Jhunjhunu.

Sections of POCSO Act were invoked against the accused after police took the student’s statements and conducted their medical examination done.