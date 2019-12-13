Home Nation

Amit Shah cancels visit to Meghalaya, Arunachal amid Citizenship Act protests

The home minister's visit to the Northeast has been cancelled, a home ministry official said, without citing any reason.

Published: 13th December 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid continued unrest in the Northeast over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Home minister Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, scheduled on Sunday and Monday. 

A senior home ministry official confirmed the development but refused to disclose the reasons for cancellation of the trip.

On Sunday, Shah was supposed to take part in the passing out parade at the North Eastern Police Academy near Shillong, which is now under indefinite curfew. Shah was scheduled to visit a festival in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang. 

Amit Shah wipes his face as Narendra
Modi and Manmohan Singh look on at
a function to pay tributes to the 2001
Parliament attack martyrs. (Photo  | Shekhar Yadav)

‘Muslims will be forced to convert’

Muslim leaders on Friday said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) may force Muslims to convert. Prominent Muslim bodies like Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM) and members of the civil society also said they feel let down by some “secular political parties” who had assured to not support the “divisive” Bill but voted in favour.

Responding to a question, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind vice-president Salim Engineer said, “Conversion cannot be ruled out. This law has to be seen together with NRC.

When a lot of genuine citizens won’t have documents to get through NRC, as we saw in Assam, everybody except Muslims will manage to escape that because of CAA.

At that time, a lot of Muslims may think they too would have escaped the trauma if they were non-Muslims because of CAA.” 

Navaid Hamid, president of AIMMM said, “There are different dimensions of the hidden agenda of Sangh parivar,  they wish to exploit every option to create confusion among the citizens and a false illusion amongst their votebank.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Northeast Protests Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp