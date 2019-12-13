Home Nation

Bhim Army gears up for political plunge, may test poll waters in Delhi

The outfit may take the plunge in the Delhi Assembly elections early next year and then contest panchayat elections in UP, before trying luck in UP state Assembly-2022.

Published: 13th December 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On the pretext of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati extending support to the BJP-led government at Centre on the issues of abrogation of Article 370 and reservation on economic criteria, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar on Thursday disclosed his plans to take a political plunge in near future.

As per sources, the outfit may take the plunge in the Delhi Assembly elections early next year and then contest panchayat elections in UP, before trying their luck in the UP state Assembly elections in 2022.

Attacking the BSP through a twitter post on Thursday, the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said: “On Wednesday during voting on Citizenship Amendment Bill, two BSP MPs ran away from the fight to save the Constitution and helped the BJP. They deceived Bhimrao Ambedkar, BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the Dalit community.”

Making a call to the Dalit youth, the Bhim Army chief resolved to provide them with a political alternative to the BSP, which is believed to be a representative party of dalit communities.

“The honest and missionary youths who are ready to commit their life to struggle should take the initiative in leading the community. Now not the moneyed people, but those who will work will become the leaders,” said Chandrashekhar in another tweet claiming that BSP chief Mayawati had hurt the Bahujan (Dalit) movement.

The Dalits and Muslims were feeling insecure across the country. Till recently, Bhim Army convener Chandrashekhar Azad had been extending an olive branch to Mayawati, while reiterating he won’t enter electoral politics and that his was a social organisation.

Even last month, Chandrashekhar had appealed to BSP national president Mayawati to join hands with him and take on the BJP.

However, Mayawati had been keeping a safe distance from the Dalit outfit by rejected the offer, saying if the Bhim Army or other Dalit outfits were interested in the empowerment of Dalits, they should work under the banner of BSP rather than launch a separate outfit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bahujan Samaj Party BSP Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Bahujan Samaj Party
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp