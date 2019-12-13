Bhim Army gears up for political plunge, may test poll waters in Delhi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On the pretext of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati extending support to the BJP-led government at Centre on the issues of abrogation of Article 370 and reservation on economic criteria, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar on Thursday disclosed his plans to take a political plunge in near future.

As per sources, the outfit may take the plunge in the Delhi Assembly elections early next year and then contest panchayat elections in UP, before trying their luck in the UP state Assembly elections in 2022.

Attacking the BSP through a twitter post on Thursday, the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said: “On Wednesday during voting on Citizenship Amendment Bill, two BSP MPs ran away from the fight to save the Constitution and helped the BJP. They deceived Bhimrao Ambedkar, BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the Dalit community.”

Making a call to the Dalit youth, the Bhim Army chief resolved to provide them with a political alternative to the BSP, which is believed to be a representative party of dalit communities.

“The honest and missionary youths who are ready to commit their life to struggle should take the initiative in leading the community. Now not the moneyed people, but those who will work will become the leaders,” said Chandrashekhar in another tweet claiming that BSP chief Mayawati had hurt the Bahujan (Dalit) movement.

The Dalits and Muslims were feeling insecure across the country. Till recently, Bhim Army convener Chandrashekhar Azad had been extending an olive branch to Mayawati, while reiterating he won’t enter electoral politics and that his was a social organisation.

Even last month, Chandrashekhar had appealed to BSP national president Mayawati to join hands with him and take on the BJP.

However, Mayawati had been keeping a safe distance from the Dalit outfit by rejected the offer, saying if the Bhim Army or other Dalit outfits were interested in the empowerment of Dalits, they should work under the banner of BSP rather than launch a separate outfit.