Bill to extend ambit of SC/ST quota cleared

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Bill to extend the SC/ST quota in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, with many members raising concerns that despite reservations, people from the community continue to face discrimination at all levels in the country. They also called for an effort to change the mindset of the people.

Several MPs talked about need for providing reservation to SC/ST community in judiciary, saying very few people from the community are appointed as judges in high courts and the Supreme Court.

“There are several cases across the country where people from Dalit community are not allowed to enter temples, ride a horse during marriage processions, take bodies for cremation from areas of higher caste and not allowed to fetch waters from well/tap of high community, among others. We need to see why, after so many years, people continue face discrimination,” said Congress MP PL Punia as the House discussed the bill.

BSP MP SC Mishra talked about reservation in judiciary and sought to know when the Centre plans to have All Indian Judiciary Services on the lines of the civil service.

“As far as the emphasis on more induction of talent is concerned, we are proposing to have All India Judicial Service conducted at national level under the Supreme Court control where we can induct the best talent and give reservation to SC/ST & other marginalised communities,” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

JD(U) MP RCP Singh said that the Centre must bring a Bill in the Budget Session early next year to provide reservation in judiciary and it must originate from the Rajya Sabha. The ongoing Winter session has seen acrimonious scenes in the Upper House between the treasury and Opposition benches over contentious proposed legislations.