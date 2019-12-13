Home Nation

Citizenship Act protests: Assam's Satras urge people to hoist black flags outside houses

The Satradhikar of Auniati Satra, Pitambar Deva Goswami led the agitation, which was joined by hundreds of residents of the world's largest river island Majuli.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

People assemble for a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill despite curfew in Guwahati Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

People assemble for a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill despite curfew in Guwahati Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MAJULI: The heads of Satras, the Vaishnavite socio-cultural centres of Assam, hit the streets on Friday demanding repeal of the amended Citizenship Act and urged people to hoist black flags in front of their houses in protest against the Act.

The Satradhikar of Auniati Satra, Pitambar Deva Goswami led the agitation, which was joined by hundreds of residents of the world's largest river island Majuli, the Assembly seat of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"We do not accept the CAB. Even if you impose it forcefully on us, it will not dissolve with the sentiments of the Assamese people. The Bill has already become an Act and it will pollute the Assamese community and language," Goswami told reporters here.

All the Satras and the people of Majuli and Assam want this Act to be repealed as soon as possible, he said.

"Till the Act is repealed, I request all the people of Assam to hoist black flags in front of their houses with 'No CAB' written on it," Goswami said.

He also appealed to the chief minister "not to kill more people", after three people died in alleged police firing during agitations against the Act.

Goswami strongly condemned the assault on the staff of a private news channel inside their office allegedly by security forces on Thursday night, saying, "It is wrong to dominate a democratic protest."

Satradhikar of Kamalabari Satra, Janardan Deb Goswami condemned the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament and asked the central government to repeal the Act.

"When the people of Assam are on roads protesting the Act, the state government is sleeping," a Vaishnavite follower said at the protest site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Bill Protests Assam Protests Assam Curfew
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp