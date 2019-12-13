Home Nation

Citizenship Act protests: Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up by mob

The blockade started around 3.22 pm and train movements in both the up and down lines are affected, South Eastern Railway spokesperson Sanjoy Ghosh said.

Muslim community members block the National Highway 6 during a protest against NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill in West Bengal s Uluberia district Friday Dec. 13 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Muslim community members block the National Highway 6 during a protest against NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill in West Bengal s Uluberia district Friday Dec. 13 2019.

By PTI

KOLKATA: People, agitating against the amended Citizenship Act, on Friday blocked tracks at the Uluberia railway station in West Bengal's Howrah district, vandalised the complex and some trains, injuring a driver, officials said.

The driver of the 12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express was injured as agitators hurled stones at the train, he said.

The platforms of the station were vandalised and an empty rake of the Humsafar Express was also damaged, he said.

"No passenger was injured in the incident, as per initial reports," Ghosh said, adding that the railways have sought the assistance of the state government to deal with the situation.

The Howrah-Kharagpur section of the South Eastern Railway is affected due to the blockade and several trains, including some suburban locals and the 22897 Howrah Digha Kandari Express are stuck, he said.

Thousands of people from the Muslim community also blocked the National Highway 6 in the area.

The Beldanga railway station complex in Murshidabad district too was set on fire and RPF personnel deputed there were thrashed by thousands of people, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, officials said.

Several minority organisations in the district had called for mass protests, according to district police sources.

"The protestors all of a sudden entered the railway station complex and set the platform, two-three buildings and railway offices on fire. When RPF personnel tried to stop them, they were brutally beaten up," said a senior RPF official.

"Train services have come to a halt here," he added.

Muslim-dominated Murshidabad is a district bordering Bangladesh.

